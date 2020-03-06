88 ABW Commander Holds Press Conference

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas P. Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander, answers questions from a member of local media during a press conference inside the Twin Base Golf Course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2020. During the press conference Col. Sherman talked about his two years as the 88 ABW and Installation commander and the experiences he will take with him to his next assignment after the change of command ceremony to be held June 12th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US