    88 ABW Commander Holds Press Conference [Image 4 of 14]

    88 ABW Commander Holds Press Conference

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas P. Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander, delivers remarks during a press conference inside the Twin Base Golf Course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2020. During the press conference Col. Sherman talked about his two years as the 88 ABW and Installation commander and the experiences he will take with him to his next assignment after the change of command ceremony to be held June 12th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:42
    Photo ID: 6229891
    VIRIN: 200603-F-AV193-1016
    Resolution: 4053x2887
    Size: 973.52 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 ABW Commander Holds Press Conference [Image 14 of 14], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WPAFB
    Presser
    88 ABW
    Col. Sherman

