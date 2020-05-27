Globemaster III in action

A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from the runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 27, 2020. The C-17 can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and only 90 feet wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6229620
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-YM354-0935
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.48 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
