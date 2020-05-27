A KC-10 Extender takes off from the runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 27, 2020. The KC-10 is a refueling aircraft capable of carrying 356,000 pounds of fuel and transporting 170,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)
