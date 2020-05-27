Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender takes off [Image 1 of 2]

    KC-10 Extender takes off

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender takes off from the runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 27, 2020. The KC-10 is a refueling aircraft capable of carrying 356,000 pounds of fuel and transporting 170,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:29
    Photo ID: 6229619
    VIRIN: 200527-F-YM354-0143
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.04 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender takes off [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-10 Extender takes off
