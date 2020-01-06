Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AS protects training pipeline with airlift assistance [Image 5 of 5]

    62nd AS protects training pipeline with airlift assistance

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to marshal a C-130J Super Hercules to the runway at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 1, 2020. By transporting the students, the 62nd Airlift Squadron helped create a new organic system which keeps operations going. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd AS protects training pipeline with airlift assistance [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    C-130
    Air Education and Training Command
    LRAFB
    COVID-19

