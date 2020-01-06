An Airman from the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to marshal a C-130J Super Hercules to the runway at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 1, 2020. By transporting the students, the 62nd Airlift Squadron helped create a new organic system which keeps operations going. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6229608
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-XY725-1081
|Resolution:
|5801x3867
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 62nd AS protects training pipeline with airlift assistance [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62nd AS protects training pipeline with airlift assistance
LEAVE A COMMENT