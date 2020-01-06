62nd AS protects training pipeline with airlift assistance

Maj. John Rebolledo and Nathan Eldredge, 62nd Airlift Squadron instructor pilots, walk towards a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 1, 2020. The 62nd AS accepted the task of providing essential transportation to hundreds of students across the country in support of Air Education and Training Command’s training pipeline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

