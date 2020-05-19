Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jolly Green II tests with Apache [Image 4 of 4]

    Jolly Green II tests with Apache

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II taxies in followed by an AH-64 Apache May 19 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Air Force and Army aircraft (respectively) completed a joint test of the HH-60W systems leveraging the unique configuration of the Apache to provide capabilities normally not available at Eglin AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:10
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Jolly Green II tests with Apache, by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jolly Green II, Apache fly together in joint test

