An HH-60W Jolly Green II taxies in followed by an AH-64 Apache May 19 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Air Force and Army aircraft (respectively) completed a joint test of the HH-60W systems leveraging the unique configuration of the Apache to provide capabilities normally not available at Eglin AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:10 Photo ID: 6229526 VIRIN: 200519-F-oc707-0502 Resolution: 3000x1488 Size: 2.83 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jolly Green II tests with Apache [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.