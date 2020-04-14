ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center received eight 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer and one 55-gallon drum of food-grade hand sanitizer April 14. In total, almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer is available to the workforce to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
NOTE: Hand sanitizer is not a replacement for hand washing. Employees should continue to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6229464
|VIRIN:
|200414-Z-FW423-802
|Resolution:
|3264x1836
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RIA factory receives almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for COVID fight [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT