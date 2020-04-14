Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA factory receives almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for COVID fight

    RIA factory receives almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for COVID fight

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center received eight 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer and one 55-gallon drum of food-grade hand sanitizer April 14. In total, almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer is available to the workforce to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
    NOTE: Hand sanitizer is not a replacement for hand washing. Employees should continue to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. (Courtesy photo)

    RIA factory receives almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for COVID fight
    RIA factory receives almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for COVID fight

