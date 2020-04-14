ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center received eight 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer and one 55-gallon drum of food-grade hand sanitizer April 14. In total, almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer is available to the workforce to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

NOTE: Hand sanitizer is not a replacement for hand washing. Employees should continue to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 12:59 Photo ID: 6229463 VIRIN: 200414-Z-FW423-588 Resolution: 3264x1836 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RIA factory receives almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for COVID fight [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.