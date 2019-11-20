Soldiers don the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) Capability Set 2 (CS 2) Heads Up Display (HUD) at Soldier Touchpoint 2 (STP 2) in November 2019 at Fort Pickett, Va.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 11:57
|Photo ID:
|6229417
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-SS438-001
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|278.03 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers test IVAS CS 2 at STP 2 [Image 2 of 2], by Courtney Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
