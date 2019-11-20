Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers test IVAS CS 2 at STP 2

    Soldiers test IVAS CS 2 at STP 2

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2019

    Photo by Courtney Bacon 

    PEO Soldier

    Soldiers don the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) Capability Set 2 (CS 2) Heads Up Display (HUD) at Soldier Touchpoint 2 (STP 2) in November 2019 at Fort Pickett, Va.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2019
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 11:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers test IVAS CS 2 at STP 2 [Image 2 of 2], by Courtney Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

