    Altered: high school graduate grapples with loss of 'Pomp and Circumstance'

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Shalanda Banks, Victor Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, and her son, Jihad Banks, pose in front of their residence recently. Jihad is a Prince George High School (Va.) graduate whose desire for a traditional graduation ceremony was wiped out by COVID-19 restrictions.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altered: high school graduate grapples with loss of 'Pomp and Circumstance' [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altered: high school graduate grapples with loss of "Pomp and Circumstance'

    TAGS

    high school
    Banks
    fort bragg
    military brat
    covid-19
    prince george graduation
    fayettevillev

