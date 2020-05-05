Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altered: high school graduate grapples with loss of 'Pomp and Circumstance'

    Altered: high school graduate grapples with loss of 'Pomp and Circumstance'

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Jihad Banks, son Staff Sgt. Shalanda Banks, poses in front of his Fort Lee residence with his Prince George High School cap and gown. Banks is scheduled to graduate June 13 but without the pomp and circumstance of a traditional high school graduation due to the coronavirus.

    Altered: high school graduate grapples with loss of "Pomp and Circumstance'

