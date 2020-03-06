USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Arrives in Guam

200603-N-WR252-1021 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives at Naval Base Guam. The ship arrived in Guam following completion of underway carrier qualifications. Theodore Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

