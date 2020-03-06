Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Arrives in Guam [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew White  

    Commander Task Force 75

    200603-N-WR252-1024 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 3, 2020) Sailors stand ready to moor the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) at Naval Base Guam. The ship arrived in Guam following completion of underway carrier qualifications. Theodore Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Arrives in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Matthew White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

