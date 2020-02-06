Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis [Image 11 of 12]

    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    During the recent unrest across Minneapolis and the surrounding area, Minnesota National Guardsmen have been conducting security operations to ensure the safety of citizens and critical infrastructure. On June 2, Soldiers from across the 34th Infantry Division were thankful for a quiet night as they conducted their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 00:08
    Photo ID: 6228768
    VIRIN: 200602-A-EZ001-136
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Minneapolis
    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT