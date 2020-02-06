Minnesota National Guardsmen protect infrastructure in Minneapolis

During the recent unrest across Minneapolis and the surrounding area, Minnesota National Guardsmen have been conducting security operations to ensure the safety of citizens and critical infrastructure. On June 2, Soldiers from across the 34th Infantry Division were thankful for a quiet night as they conducted their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

Date Taken: 06.02.2020
Location: US
Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US