    USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Lt. Myles McCarthy salutes Lt. Joshua Branthoover as he relieves him of command under the direction of Rear Adm. Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander Coast Guard 13th District during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Everett, Washington, June 1, 2020. The crew of the cutter Henry Blake has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of 177 buoys and 58 shore aids to navigation in the waterways of Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca.(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Cmdr. Brendan Harris)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard

