Lt. Myles McCarthy salutes Lt. Joshua Branthoover as he relieves him of command under the direction of Rear Adm. Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander Coast Guard 13th District during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Everett, Washington, June 1, 2020. The crew of the cutter Henry Blake has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of 177 buoys and 58 shore aids to navigation in the waterways of Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca.(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Cmdr. Brendan Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6228697
|VIRIN:
|200601-G-AW789-002
|Resolution:
|1854x1264
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT