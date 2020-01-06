Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer

    USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Rear Adm. Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander Coast Guard 13th District, returns a salute to Lt. Myles McCarthy during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Everett, Washington, June 1, 2020. McCarthy relieved Lt. Joshua Branthoover as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake (WLM 563) a Keeper-class coastal buoy tender. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Cmdr. Brendan Harris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

