Rear Adm. Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander Coast Guard 13th District, returns a salute to Lt. Myles McCarthy during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Everett, Washington, June 1, 2020. McCarthy relieved Lt. Joshua Branthoover as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake (WLM 563) a Keeper-class coastal buoy tender. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Cmdr. Brendan Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6228696
|VIRIN:
|200601-G-AW780-001
|Resolution:
|1911x1300
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USCGC Henry Blake receives new commanding officer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT