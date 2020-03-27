Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers [Image 3 of 4]

    RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Thirty hands-free sanitizers were installed March 27 throughout the Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, only 18 hours after receipt. This is one measure implemented at RIA-JMTC to combat COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 15:39
    Photo ID: 6228480
    VIRIN: 200327-Z-FW423-518
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 304.99 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers
    RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers
    RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers
    RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    safety
    Illinois
    JMTC
    pandemic
    readiness
    Rock Island
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Warfighter
    manufacturing
    RIA-JMTC
    Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    hand sanitizer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT