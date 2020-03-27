ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Thirty hands-free sanitizers were installed March 27 throughout the Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, only 18 hours after receipt. This is one measure implemented at RIA-JMTC to combat COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6228479
|VIRIN:
|200327-Z-FW423-353
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|74.71 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RIA factory installs hands-free sanitizers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT