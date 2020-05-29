Col. Michelle K. Donahue, incomning Quartermaster General, awaits the announcement for the arrival of the official party along with Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, and Brig. Gen. Douglas M. McBride Jr., during the Quartermaster School Change of Command Ceremony May 29 at Guest Auditorium.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 12:07 Photo ID: 6228239 VIRIN: 200529-A-US054-603 Resolution: 4632x2808 Size: 7.9 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Michelle Donahue becomes 56th Quartermaster General [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.