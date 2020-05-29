Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Michelle Donahue becomes 56th Quartermaster General [Image 1 of 3]

    Col. Michelle Donahue becomes 56th Quartermaster General

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Col. Michelle K. Donahue, incoming Quartermaster General, accepts the QM Corps colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during a COVID-19-restricted change of command ceremony May 29 at Guest Auditorium. Donahue replaced Brig. Gen. Douglas M. McBride Jr., who is retiring after 31 years of service. The 56th QM General, Donahue is only the second woman to hold the position.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 12:07
    Photo ID: 6228237
    VIRIN: 200529-A-US054-870
    Resolution: 3868x2700
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Michelle Donahue becomes 56th Quartermaster General [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

