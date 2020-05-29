Col. Michelle Donahue becomes 56th Quartermaster General

Col. Michelle K. Donahue, incoming Quartermaster General, accepts the QM Corps colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during a COVID-19-restricted change of command ceremony May 29 at Guest Auditorium. Donahue replaced Brig. Gen. Douglas M. McBride Jr., who is retiring after 31 years of service. The 56th QM General, Donahue is only the second woman to hold the position.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6228237
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-US054-870
|Resolution:
|3868x2700
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
