F-16 Fighting Falcons Fly over Slovenia

    ITALY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb House 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, fly in formation, June 1, 2020. The 31st Fighter Wing is home to both the 510th Fighter Squadron and the 555th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)

