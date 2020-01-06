F-16 Fighting Falcons Fly over Slovenia

F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, fly over Slovenia, June 1, 2020. The 31st FW is the only U.S. fighter wing south of the Alps and this strategic location makes the wing critical to operations in NATO's southern region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)

