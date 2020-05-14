U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build hand-washing station prototype to support COVID-19 response efforts

200514-N-SD744-1009 ENNIBUR, Marshall Islands (May 14, 2020) From left, Lt. j.g. Matthew Crider, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Marshall Islands, officer in charge; Lanny Kabua, Republic of Marshall Islands liaison to U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll; Scott Paul, Kwajalein Atoll local government city manager; Tony Maika, councilman; and Builder 1st Class German Dunlop, NMCB-5, Detail Marshall Islands, operations chief, pose for a picture. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 designed a portable hand-washing station prototype for the local communities across Kwajalein Atoll. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Thomas Wilde/Released)

