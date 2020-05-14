U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build hand-washing station prototype to support COVID-19 response efforts

200514-N-SD744-1008 ENNIBUR, Marshall Islands (May 14, 2020) Builder 1st Class German M. Dunlop, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Marshall islands, performs a demonstration of a portable hand-washing station. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 designed a portable hand-washing station prototype for the local communities across Kwajalein Atoll. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Thomas Wilde/Released)

