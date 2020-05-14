200514-N-SD744-1008 ENNIBUR, Marshall Islands (May 14, 2020) Builder 1st Class German M. Dunlop, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Marshall islands, performs a demonstration of a portable hand-washing station. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 designed a portable hand-washing station prototype for the local communities across Kwajalein Atoll. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Thomas Wilde/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 23:47
|Photo ID:
|6227715
|VIRIN:
|200514-N-SD744-1008
|Resolution:
|1429x1905
|Size:
|776.62 KB
|Location:
|ENNIBUR, MARSHALL ISLANDS , MH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build hand-washing station prototype to support COVID-19 response efforts [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build hand-washing station prototype to support COVID-19 response efforts
LEAVE A COMMENT