Volunteers from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing unload luggage belonging to recent deployers from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline May 21, 2020. The deployers enhance U.S. Air Force air superiority by operating and maintaining the F-35A Lightning II, an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. (U.S. photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.01.2020 13:56 Photo ID: 6227264 VIRIN: 200521-F-HS721-290 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.77 MB Location: ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.