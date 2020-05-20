Volunteers from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing unload luggage belonging to recent deployers from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline May 21, 2020. The deployers enhance U.S. Air Force air superiority by operating and maintaining the F-35A Lightning II, an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. (U.S. photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6227264
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-HS721-290
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT