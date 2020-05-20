Recent deployers from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, disembark from a commercial airliner onto the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline May 21, 2020. The deployers enhance U.S. Air Force air superiority by operating and maintaining the F-35A Lightning II, an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6227262
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-HS721-231
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT