    Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB [Image 1 of 2]

    Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Recent deployers from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, disembark from a commercial airliner onto the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline May 21, 2020. The deployers enhance U.S. Air Force air superiority by operating and maintaining the F-35A Lightning II, an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 13:53
    This work, Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

