Hill F-35 team arrives at ADAB

Recent deployers from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, disembark from a commercial airliner onto the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline May 21, 2020. The deployers enhance U.S. Air Force air superiority by operating and maintaining the F-35A Lightning II, an all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

