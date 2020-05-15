Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 81st Security Forces Squadron render a salute during a retreat ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2020. The ceremony was held in honor of Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6227228
    VIRIN: 200515-F-BD983-0866
    Resolution: 5028x3460
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony
    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony
    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony
    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony
    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony
    Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Airmen
    Mississippi
    Folding
    U.S. Flag
    honor
    cops
    remember
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    recognition
    Retirement
    Retreat
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    81st Training Wing
    Police Week
    Air Education and Training Command
    Chief Master Sgt. David Pizzuto

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT