Defenders close out Police Week with retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Pizzuto, 81st Training Wing command chief, returns a salute to a member of the 81st Security Forces Squadron during a retreat ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2020. Pizzuto was recognized for retiring with more than 37 years of military service. The ceremony was held in honor of Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
