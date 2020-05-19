The 421st Fighter Squadron departs Hill for Middle East

Deploying Airmen with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings awaits transportation at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May, 19, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. The group of deployed Airmen is made of pilots for the actvie duty 421st Fighter Squadron and the Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 421st Aircraft Maintnenace Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

