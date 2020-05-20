Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 421st Fighter Squadron departs Hill for Middle East [Image 10 of 11]

    The 421st Fighter Squadron departs Hill for Middle East

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Deploying pilots with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for launch at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. The group of deployed Airmen is made of pilots for the actvie duty 421st Fighter Squadron and the Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 421st Aircraft Maintnenace Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 13:34
    Photo ID: 6227201
    VIRIN: 200520-F-OD616-0006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 421st Fighter Squadron departs Hill for Middle East [Image 11 of 11], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

