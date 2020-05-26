Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Performs HALO Jump [Image 2 of 2]

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Performs HALO Jump

    DJIBOUTI

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, awaits a High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump by pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), May 27, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 07:50
    Location: DJ
