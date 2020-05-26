82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Performs HALO Jump

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), execute High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jumps May 27, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

