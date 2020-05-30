Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 prepares to land on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations May 30, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated air wing operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2020 22:51
    Photo ID: 6226653
    VIRIN: 200530-N-NO627-2533
    Resolution: 4244x2829
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SA Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

