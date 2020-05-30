An F/A-18E/F Super Hornet attached to the "Warhawks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 launches from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations May 30, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated air wing operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

