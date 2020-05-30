Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.

Airman of the 151st Security Forces Squadron answer the call of Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert, to provide an extra layer of safety and security in response to demonstrations and rioting at the Utah State Capitol, as well as, the Salt Lake City and County Building. (US Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe A. Davis)

Date Taken: 05.30.2020
Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US