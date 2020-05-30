Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah. [Image 65 of 66]

    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Davis 

    Headquarters Utah Air National Guard

    Airman of the 151st Security Forces Squadron answer the call of Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert, to provide an extra layer of safety and security in response to demonstrations and rioting at the Utah State Capitol, as well as, the Salt Lake City and County Building. (US Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe A. Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2020 22:25
    Photo ID: 6226585
    VIRIN: 200530-Z-XD246-0066
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah. [Image 66 of 66], by TSgt Joe Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.
    Airman of the 151 Security Forces Squadron respond to the call of thier Governor in a time of social crisis and rioting to protect citizens of Utah.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    violence
    Utah Air National Guard
    SFS
    salt lake city
    Utah
    air force
    capitol
    Security Forces
    protestors
    protest
    UTANG
    civil unrest
    state mission
    riots
    george floyd
    city and county building

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT