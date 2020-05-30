Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18F Super Hornets Conduct a Fly-By of Blue Ridge [Image 2 of 2]

    F/A-18F Super Hornets Conduct a Fly-By of Blue Ridge

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    200530-N-VA840-0002 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2020) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to the "Diamondbacks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 conduct a fly-by of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during an underway in the Philippine Sea. Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Bill Merz participated in this familiarization flight while visiting USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-102 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Leonard Adams Jr./Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F/A-18F Super Hornets Conduct a Fly-By of Blue Ridge [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet

