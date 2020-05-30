F/A-18F Super Hornets Conduct a Fly-By of Blue Ridge

200530-N-VA840-0003 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2020) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to the "Diamondbacks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 conduct a fly-by of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during an underway in the Philippine Sea. Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Bill Merz participated in this familiarization flight while visiting USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-102 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Leonard Adams Jr./Released)

