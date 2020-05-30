Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard protect Capitol [Image 4 of 7]

    Minnesota National Guard protect Capitol

    SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen stand guard overnight alongside local law enforcement, protecting Minnesota’s Capitol area May 30, 2020. By daybreak, more than 4,600 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen were activated to support a variety of missions across the Twin Cities.

    "We are in a position of significantly greater strength tonight in Minneapolis and St. Paul than we were last night, “ said Minnesota's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen. “That strength, and full-integration with civil authorities, changed the tone Saturday night around the Twin Cities.”

    Throughout the night and into the early morning, Soldiers and Airmen completed 18 missions to include supporting operations with the Minnesota State Patrol, Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments; providing security for hospitals and escorting emergency medical services.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2020 10:34
    Photo ID: 6226270
    VIRIN: 200530-Z-BC699-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 45.25 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard protect Capitol [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

