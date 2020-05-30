Minnesota National Guard protects Capitol

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen stand guard overnight alongside local law enforcement, protecting Minnesota’s Capitol area May 30, 2020. By daybreak, more than 4,600 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen were activated to support a variety of missions across the Twin Cities.



"We are in a position of significantly greater strength tonight in Minneapolis and St. Paul than we were last night, “ said Minnesota's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen. “That strength, and full-integration with civil authorities, changed the tone Saturday night around the Twin Cities.”



Throughout the night and into the early morning, Soldiers and Airmen completed 18 missions to include supporting operations with the Minnesota State Patrol, Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments; providing security for hospitals and escorting emergency medical services.

