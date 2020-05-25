179th Honor Guard member volunteers to support 'Taps for Veterans' event

American Legion Post #243, Galion, Ohio, volunteer their time on Memorial Day to perform with Master Sgt. Michael Swick, 179th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard, for the "Taps for Veterans" nationwide event, May 25, 2020. Swick teamed up with the American Legion members to render honors at two local cemetary locations, one in Iberia and the other in Galion. (Ohio National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood)

