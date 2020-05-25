Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    179th Honor Guard member volunteers to support 'Taps for Veterans' event

    179th Honor Guard member volunteers to support 'Taps for Veterans' event

    IBERIA, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Michael Swick, 179th Airlift Wing Honor Guard, volunteers his time on Memorial Day to perform with the American Legion Post #243, Galion, Ohio, for the "Taps for Veterans" nationwide event, May 25, 2020. Swick teamed up with the American Legion members to render honors at two local cemetary locations, one in Iberia and the other in Galion. (Ohio National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 18:18
    Location: IBERIA, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 179th Honor Guard member volunteers to support 'Taps for Veterans' event [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

