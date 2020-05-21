200521-N-OU681-1121 CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (May 21, 2020) Training Air Wing (TW) 4 Instructor Pilot Lt. Rick Healey demonstrates a virtual reality flight trainer for U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, second from left, during a visit to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, May 21. Cloud, who serves the 27th District of Texas, met with Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Daniel Dwyer, right, to discuss naval aviator production, and spoke with instructor pilots during the visit. TW-4 is one of five air wings under the Chief of Naval Air Training and conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 17:17 Photo ID: 6223122 VIRIN: 200521-N-OU681-1121 Resolution: 6403x4435 Size: 1.85 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Representative Michael Cloud visits Chief of Naval Air Training [Image 8 of 8], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.