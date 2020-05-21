Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Representative Michael Cloud visits Chief of Naval Air Training [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Representative Michael Cloud visits Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    200521-N-OU681-1127 CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (May 21, 2020) Training Air Wing (TW) 4 Instructor Pilot Lt. Rick Healey fits U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud with a virtual reality flight trainer during a visit to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, May 21. Cloud, who serves the 27th District of Texas, met with Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Daniel Dwyer to discuss naval aviator production, and spoke with instructor pilots during the visit. TW-4 is one of five air wings under the Chief of Naval Air Training and conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Representative Michael Cloud visits Chief of Naval Air Training [Image 8 of 8], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

