(CROSSVILLE, Ala.) Alabama Army National Guardsman Sgt. David Broadhead with Task Force 31 assists in taping around a fellow guardsman’s mask and suit to ensure no skin is exposed when entering Crossville Health and Rehabilitation, May 16, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 15:13 Photo ID: 6222869 VIRIN: 200516-A-QJ443-775 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.12 MB Location: CROSSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jeffrey Musser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.