(CROSSVILLE, Ala.) Sgt. Tristin Biggs, Alabama Army National Guardsman with Task Force 31, prepares his team to enter Crossville Health and Rehabilitation, May 16, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6222868
|VIRIN:
|200516-A-QJ443-721
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.9 MB
|Location:
|CROSSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jeffrey Musser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
