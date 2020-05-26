Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Thrift Shop reopens [Image 3 of 5]

    Moody Thrift Shop reopens

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Patrons shop at the Thrift Shop May 26, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. A number of base facilities have begun reopening while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidance. Due to local protocols, consignments have changed to 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays for active-duty families and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays for retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 15:10
    Photo ID: 6222860
    VIRIN: 200526-F-QM500-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1005.06 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody Thrift Shop reopens [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    MAFB
    Thrift Shop
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    COVID-19

